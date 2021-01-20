Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) Updates Q4 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.16-2.16 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.94. Murphy USA also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 13.08-13.08 EPS.

Shares of MUSA stock opened at $124.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.99. Murphy USA has a 52 week low of $78.75 and a 52 week high of $144.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $128.25 and a 200-day moving average of $130.12.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty retailer reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.05. Murphy USA had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 45.51%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Analysts anticipate that Murphy USA will post 13.16 earnings per share for the current year.

MUSA has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Murphy USA from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Murphy USA in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a sell rating and a $127.00 price objective on the stock.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA Inc engages in the marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of December 15, 2020, it operated 1,500 gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

