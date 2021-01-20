M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) vs. RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Critical Survey

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) and RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

82.7% of M&T Bank shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.1% of RBB Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of M&T Bank shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.7% of RBB Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares M&T Bank and RBB Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio M&T Bank $6.94 billion 2.70 $1.93 billion $13.75 10.63 RBB Bancorp $160.04 million 2.19 $39.21 million $1.95 9.11

M&T Bank has higher revenue and earnings than RBB Bancorp. RBB Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than M&T Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

M&T Bank has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RBB Bancorp has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

M&T Bank pays an annual dividend of $4.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. RBB Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. M&T Bank pays out 32.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. RBB Bancorp pays out 18.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for M&T Bank and RBB Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score M&T Bank 1 10 4 0 2.20 RBB Bancorp 0 2 1 0 2.33

M&T Bank currently has a consensus price target of $133.50, indicating a potential downside of 8.69%. RBB Bancorp has a consensus price target of $12.75, indicating a potential downside of 28.25%. Given M&T Bank’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe M&T Bank is more favorable than RBB Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares M&T Bank and RBB Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets M&T Bank 21.49% 9.45% 1.06% RBB Bancorp 21.28% 8.03% 1.07%

Summary

M&T Bank beats RBB Bancorp on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides credit and banking services for middle-market and large commercial customers. The company's Commercial Real Estate segment offers multifamily residential and commercial real estate credit, and deposit services. Its Discretionary Portfolio segment provides deposits; securities, residential real estate loans, and other assets; and short and long term borrowed funds, as well as foreign exchange services. The company's Residential Mortgage Banking segment offers residential real estate loans for consumers and sells those loans in the secondary market; and purchases servicing rights to loans originated by other entities. Its Retail Banking segment offers demand, savings, and time accounts; consumer installment loans, automobile and recreational finance loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, and credit cards; mutual funds and annuities; and other services. The company also provides trust and wealth management; fiduciary and custodial; investment management; and insurance agency services. It offers its services through banking offices, business banking centers, telephone and Internet banking, mobile banking, and automated teller machines. As of December 31, 2019, the company operates 731 domestic banking offices in New York State, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Connecticut, Virginia, West Virginia, and the District of Columbia; a full-service commercial banking office in Ontario, and Canada; and an office in George Town, Cayman Islands. M&T Bank Corporation was founded in 1856 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

About RBB Bancorp

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial lines of credit, term loans, mortgage warehouse lines, and international trade discounts; commercial real estate loans; residential construction, commercial construction, and land acquisition and development construction loans; small business administration loans; and single-family residential mortgage loans. In addition, it provides international letters of credit, SWIFT, export advisory, trade finance discount, and foreign exchange services; and trust, remote deposit, e-banking, and mobile banking services, as well as operates a loan production office in California. The company primarily offers its products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. As of April 20, 2020, it operated 10 branches in Los Angeles County; 2 branches in Ventura County; 1 branch in Irvine, California; 1 branch in Las Vegas, Nevada; 7 branches and 1 loan operation center in Brooklyn, Queens, and Manhattan in New York; and 3 branches in Chicago, Illinois. RBB Bancorp was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

