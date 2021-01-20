Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.12% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Movado Group, Inc. is one of the world’s premier watchmakers. Movado Group designs, manufactures and distributes watches from ten of the most recognized and respected names in time: Movado, Concord, EBEL and ESQ Movado along with their Coach, HUGO BOSS, Juicy Couture, Lacoste, Tommy Hilfiger and Scuderia Ferrari licensed watch brands. From their Swiss luxury timepieces to our accessible fashion watches, each of their brands is recognized for its inherent quality and distinctive image within its price category. Collectively, their timepieces are sold throughout North and South America, Europe, Asia and the Far East. Between their manufacturing facilities in Switzerland, corporate headquarters in Paramus, New Jersey, USA and Bienne, Switzerland and their sales and distribution offices around the world, Movado Group. “

NYSE:MOV opened at $21.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 3.54. The company has a market cap of $487.77 million, a PE ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 1.06. Movado Group has a 52-week low of $8.12 and a 52-week high of $21.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.17.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $169.86 million during the quarter. Movado Group had a positive return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 26.64%. On average, research analysts predict that Movado Group will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Movado Group by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 889,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,780,000 after acquiring an additional 181,975 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Movado Group during the 4th quarter worth $186,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Movado Group during the 3rd quarter worth $305,000. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in Movado Group by 129.8% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 31,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 17,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Movado Group by 133.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 14,166 shares during the last quarter. 64.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Movado Group

Movado Group, Inc designs, develops, sources, markets, and distributes watches in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands; and Company Stores. The company offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT owned brands, as well as under the Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, SCUDERIA FERRARI, Rebecca Minkoff, and Uri Minkoff licensed brands.

