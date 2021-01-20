Mountfield Group Plc (MOGP.L) (LON:MOGP) Shares Gap Down to $0.60

Mountfield Group Plc (MOGP.L) (LON:MOGP)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.60, but opened at $0.50. Mountfield Group Plc (MOGP.L) shares last traded at $0.55, with a volume of 950,927 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.05. The company has a market cap of £1.33 million and a P/E ratio of 5.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.53 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.62.

Mountfield Group Plc (MOGP.L) Company Profile

Mountfield Group Plc provides construction support and property services to the private and public sectors in the United Kingdom and other European countries. The company operates through Construction and Fit-Out segments. It is involved in the supply of fit-out services, including the supply and installation of flooring systems to data centers, disaster recovery centers, and commercial office buildings; and fitting out and refurbishment of commercial office buildings, hospitals, and education facilities, as well as provides builders work packages on commercial IT facility buildings.

