Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Motus GI Holdings, Inc. is a medical technology company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of the Pure-Vu(R) System to improve the colonoscopy experience and assist in the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer and other diseases of the rectum and colon. The company also operates through subsidiaries in the U.S. and Israel. Motus GI Holdings, Inc. is based in FL, United States. “

Get Motus GI alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on MOTS. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Motus GI from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Motus GI from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2.17.

Shares of NASDAQ MOTS opened at $1.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $56.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 2.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.01. Motus GI has a one year low of $0.46 and a one year high of $2.29.

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). Motus GI had a negative net margin of 12,916.77% and a negative return on equity of 151.69%. The company had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.03 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Motus GI will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

About Motus GI

Motus GI Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, provides endoscopy solutions that enhance clinical outcomes and the cost-efficiency associated with the diagnosis and management of gastrointestinal conditions in the United States and Israel. Its flagship product is the Pure-Vu system, a medical device to facilitate the cleaning of a poorly prepared colon during the colonoscopy procedure.

Featured Article: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Motus GI (MOTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Motus GI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motus GI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.