Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) Shares Up 54.9%

Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) shot up 54.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.88 and last traded at $1.75. 12,149,474 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 367% from the average session volume of 2,599,798 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.13.

Several research firms have issued reports on MOTS. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Motus GI from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Motus GI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Motus GI from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.17.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.01. The company has a market cap of $56.42 million, a PE ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 2.79.

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). Motus GI had a negative return on equity of 151.69% and a negative net margin of 12,916.77%. The company had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.03 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Motus GI Holdings, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Motus GI Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, provides endoscopy solutions that enhance clinical outcomes and the cost-efficiency associated with the diagnosis and management of gastrointestinal conditions in the United States and Israel. Its flagship product is the Pure-Vu system, a medical device to facilitate the cleaning of a poorly prepared colon during the colonoscopy procedure.

