Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) Shares Up 54.9%

Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) shot up 54.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.88 and last traded at $1.75. 12,149,474 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 367% from the average session volume of 2,599,798 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.13.
Several research firms have issued reports on MOTS. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Motus GI from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Motus GI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Motus GI from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.17.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.01. The company has a market cap of $56.42 million, a PE ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 2.79.
Motus GI Company Profile (NASDAQ:MOTS)
Motus GI Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, provides endoscopy solutions that enhance clinical outcomes and the cost-efficiency associated with the diagnosis and management of gastrointestinal conditions in the United States and Israel. Its flagship product is the Pure-Vu system, a medical device to facilitate the cleaning of a poorly prepared colon during the colonoscopy procedure.
