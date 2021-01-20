Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Short Interest Down 15.5% in December

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,340,000 shares, a drop of 15.5% from the December 15th total of 2,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 938,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

MSI traded up $0.59 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $172.36. The stock had a trading volume of 14,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,443. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $170.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.65. The firm has a market cap of $29.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74. Motorola Solutions has a one year low of $120.77 and a one year high of $187.49.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 158.99% and a net margin of 10.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Motorola Solutions will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 38.17%.

MSI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. MKM Partners upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $170.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. TD Securities upgraded Motorola Solutions to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Barclays raised their price target on Motorola Solutions from $179.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Motorola Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.07.

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 60,000 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total value of $10,014,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Buckley Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,348 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $777,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 693.1% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 460 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $213,000. 86.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

Featured Article: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.