Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Bought by Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,403 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Eastern Bank owned about 0.06% of Motorola Solutions worth $15,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 1,488.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,954,354 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $41,957,000 after acquiring an additional 3,705,402 shares in the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 252.6% during the 3rd quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 2,187,501 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $343,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567,114 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,103,045 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $331,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,623 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,674,981 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $262,654,000 after acquiring an additional 173,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,105,393 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $173,336,000 after acquiring an additional 7,219 shares in the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total transaction of $10,014,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MSI has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities raised shares of Motorola Solutions to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $179.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.07.

Shares of NYSE:MSI traded up $0.78 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $172.55. The company had a trading volume of 12,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,443. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $170.39 and its 200 day moving average is $158.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.25 billion, a PE ratio of 38.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.77 and a twelve month high of $187.49.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 158.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.17%.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

