Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $154.07.

MSI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $181.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 12th. MKM Partners upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, TD Securities raised Motorola Solutions to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

NYSE:MSI opened at $171.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $170.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.65. Motorola Solutions has a 52 week low of $120.77 and a 52 week high of $187.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 158.99% and a net margin of 10.39%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Motorola Solutions will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a positive change from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.17%.

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total transaction of $10,014,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 6.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 67,460 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,578,000 after buying an additional 3,962 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 6.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,629 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $21,425,000 after buying an additional 8,646 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 39.1% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 5,528 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 11.5% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,674,981 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $262,654,000 after buying an additional 173,309 shares during the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

See Also: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.