Mosman Oil and Gas Limited (MSMN.L) (LON:MSMN) Shares Gap Down to $0.21

Mosman Oil and Gas Limited (MSMN.L) (LON:MSMN)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.21, but opened at $0.19. Mosman Oil and Gas Limited (MSMN.L) shares last traded at $0.21, with a volume of 116,906,421 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of £5.28 million and a P/E ratio of -0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.16 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.15.

About Mosman Oil and Gas Limited (MSMN.L) (LON:MSMN)

Mosman Oil and Gas Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas projects in Australia and the United States. The company holds a 100% interest in the Amadeus Basin in central Australia; and holds interests in the Arkoma, Stanley, Greater Stanley, Challenger, Champion, and Baja oil and gas producing assets in the United States.

