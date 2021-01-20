Morris Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Morris Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $782,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWO. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 108.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 3,598 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $201,000. First City Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $313,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $298,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $6,257,000.

IWO stock traded up $6.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $313.15. The company had a trading volume of 621,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,015. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $129.54 and a 12-month high of $313.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $288.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.18.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

