Morris Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Morris Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.3% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 142,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,388,000 after purchasing an additional 9,707 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.8% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 30,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. Fullen Financial Group purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at about $721,000. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% during the third quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 145,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,994,000 after purchasing an additional 3,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 142.6% during the third quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 27,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 16,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $138.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $420.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.91 and a fifty-two week high of $142.75.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. The business had revenue of $29.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.74 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. On average, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

In other news, EVP Marianne Lake sold 15,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $1,897,118.08. Also, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total value of $333,359.67. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,386 shares of company stock worth $2,460,813. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.90.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

