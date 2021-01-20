Morris Capital Advisors LLC Invests $1.09 Million in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Morris Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. St. Louis Trust Co boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 37,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,701,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 3,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 6,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWN stock traded up $0.98 on Tuesday, hitting $142.96. 2,048,627 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,759,021. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $133.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.76. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $69.27 and a twelve month high of $144.92.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

