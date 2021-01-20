Morris Capital Advisors LLC Has $450,000 Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Morris Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PSA. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,965,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,778,551,000 after buying an additional 165,877 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Public Storage by 35.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,381,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $968,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,458 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Public Storage by 16.8% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,645,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $589,156,000 after purchasing an additional 380,030 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Public Storage by 4.9% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,532,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $341,392,000 after purchasing an additional 71,285 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Public Storage by 25.9% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 768,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,231,000 after purchasing an additional 158,140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

PSA stock traded down $3.77 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $220.62. The stock had a trading volume of 951,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,048,992. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $155.37 and a 52 week high of $240.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $224.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $38.57 billion, a PE ratio of 34.05, a PEG ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.07.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($1.19). Public Storage had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 26.59%. The firm had revenue of $730.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 74.42%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PSA shares. Truist upped their price target on Public Storage from $205.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Public Storage from $203.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.40.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

