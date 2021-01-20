Morris Capital Advisors LLC Has $4.45 Million Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Morris Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,194 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,710 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM makes up 3.7% of Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $4,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,409,162 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,224,950,000 after buying an additional 873,223 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,489,410 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $763,673,000 after purchasing an additional 740,296 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 14.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,275,797 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $385,428,000 after purchasing an additional 418,994 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.1% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,806,081 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $330,220,000 after purchasing an additional 160,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,588,735 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $304,642,000 after purchasing an additional 57,455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCOM stock traded up $6.68 on Tuesday, reaching $163.77. 7,121,003 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,467,330. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $58.00 and a 52 week high of $164.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.22 billion, a PE ratio of 36.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.10.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded QUALCOMM from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $106.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.04.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,526 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total transaction of $787,344.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,242,911.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,455 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total value of $492,268.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $390,110.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,909 shares of company stock valued at $20,502,275 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

