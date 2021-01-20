Morris Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Morris Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,715 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 1,799 shares during the quarter. Akamai Technologies comprises 2.6% of Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $3,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,739,741 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $302,851,000 after acquiring an additional 49,277 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 47.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,347,782 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $148,984,000 after purchasing an additional 433,879 shares during the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,322,570 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $138,857,000 after purchasing an additional 268,580 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 35.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,095,560 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $121,103,000 after buying an additional 286,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.5% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,074,664 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $118,793,000 after buying an additional 5,563 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

In related news, EVP Robert Blumofe sold 6,089 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.23, for a total transaction of $579,855.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,154 shares in the company, valued at $1,633,575.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Madhu Ranganathan sold 1,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total transaction of $174,350.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Akamai Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.89.

NASDAQ:AKAM traded up $3.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $110.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,267,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,936,263. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.58 and its 200-day moving average is $107.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.13. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $75.18 and a one year high of $120.00. The company has a market cap of $17.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The company had revenue of $792.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $775.85 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides Web Application Protector to safeguard web assets from web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Edge DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Site Shield that prevents attacker from directly targeting the application origin and forces traffic to go through its network, where attack can be better detected and mitigated; identity Cloud, a customer identity access management solution; Prolexic Routed to protect web- and IP-based application; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.