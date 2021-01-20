Morgan Stanley Trims NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Target Price to $78.00

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $81.00 to $78.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential downside of 6.94% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NEE. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $83.75 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $72.25 to $74.25 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.73.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NEE stock traded up $1.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.82. The stock had a trading volume of 46,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,814,202. NextEra Energy has a one year low of $43.70 and a one year high of $83.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.81. The company has a market capitalization of $164.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that NextEra Energy will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $297,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James L. Robo sold 165,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $12,293,543.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 336,188 shares of company stock worth $24,990,497 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 97.0% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Article: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.