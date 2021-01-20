Morgan Stanley Sells 252,816 Shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)

Morgan Stanley reduced its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) by 62.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 154,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252,816 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.60% of CONSOL Energy worth $687,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 44.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 452,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after acquiring an additional 140,354 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 120.6% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 9,924 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CONSOL Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CONSOL Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $457,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 11.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 37,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 3,803 shares in the last quarter. 71.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CONSOL Energy alerts:

CONSOL Energy stock opened at $9.64 on Wednesday. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.35 and a 12 month high of $11.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.51. The company has a market cap of $250.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.35 and a beta of 2.94.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($2.15). The company had revenue of $243.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.20 million. CONSOL Energy had a negative net margin of 0.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.58%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CONSOL Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th.

About CONSOL Energy

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal. It owns and operates its mining operations in the Northern Appalachian Basin. The company owns and operates the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC), which comprises the Bailey Mine, the Enlow Fork Mine, the Harvey Mine, and the Central Preparation Plant; and CONSOL Marine Terminal located in the port of Baltimore.

Recommended Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX).

Receive News & Ratings for CONSOL Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONSOL Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.