Morgan Stanley Raises Stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF) by 347.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,137 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,853 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000.

Shares of CALF opened at $34.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.68.

