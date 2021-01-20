Morgan Stanley Increases Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) Price Target to $256.00

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $250.00 to $256.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the closed-end fund’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.78% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on VRTS. Barclays increased their target price on Virtus Investment Partners from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $200.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.00.

Virtus Investment Partners stock traded up $1.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $225.00. The company had a trading volume of 929 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,056. Virtus Investment Partners has a fifty-two week low of $55.37 and a fifty-two week high of $239.99. The company has a current ratio of 32.42, a quick ratio of 32.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.94 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.08.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The closed-end fund reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.07. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 20.04%. The company had revenue of $137.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.18 million. Research analysts forecast that Virtus Investment Partners will post 15.88 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 385.2% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 393 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 97.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 414 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Virtus Investment Partners during the third quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 142.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 686 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Virtus Investment Partners

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

