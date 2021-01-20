Morgan Stanley Increases Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) Price Target to $16.00

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.83% from the company’s previous close.

STAY has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Extended Stay America from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded shares of Extended Stay America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $13.50 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Extended Stay America from $11.50 to $15.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Extended Stay America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Extended Stay America from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.75.

Shares of NYSE STAY traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.56. The company had a trading volume of 7,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,239,097. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.71. Extended Stay America has a fifty-two week low of $5.35 and a fifty-two week high of $15.62.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $285.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Extended Stay America news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total transaction of $245,600.00. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Extended Stay America during the second quarter worth approximately $73,942,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Extended Stay America by 179.9% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,059,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,472 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Extended Stay America by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,001,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,923,000 after acquiring an additional 623,339 shares during the period. Kingstown Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Extended Stay America in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,975,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Extended Stay America by 113.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 890,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,643,000 after purchasing an additional 473,044 shares during the last quarter. 96.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Extended Stay America Company Profile

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of November 20, 2020, the company had a network of 646 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third party franchisees.

