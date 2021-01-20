Morgan Stanley Has $739,000 Holdings in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT)

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT) by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,309 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.17% of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TBT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 185,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,943,000 after buying an additional 36,601 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 109.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 162,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,551,000 after buying an additional 34,450 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the 3rd quarter worth $540,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter.

TBT stock opened at $17.56 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.89 and its 200-day moving average is $16.03. ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury has a twelve month low of $14.28 and a twelve month high of $25.29.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity greater than 20 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated investment grade (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by Standard & Poor’s (S&P)), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

