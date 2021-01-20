Morgan Stanley Has $647,000 Stake in Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,321 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,614 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.30% of Regis worth $647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Regis by 38,250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Regis by 131.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 3,849 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Regis during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Regis by 107.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 17,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Regis by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 50,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE RGS opened at $8.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 2.71. Regis Co. has a 12-month low of $4.22 and a 12-month high of $18.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.17 and a 200 day moving average of $7.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32.

Regis (NYSE:RGS) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $111.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.80 million. Regis had a negative return on equity of 37.22% and a negative net margin of 36.19%. Sell-side analysts predict that Regis Co. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RGS. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Regis in a report on Friday, October 30th. Loop Capital cut shares of Regis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd.

Regis Corporation owns, operates, and franchises hairstyling and hair care salons in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates in two segments, Company-owned Salons and Franchise Salons. Its salons provide haircutting and styling, including shampooing and conditioning; hair coloring; and other services, as well as sells various hair care and other beauty products.

