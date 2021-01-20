Morgan Stanley Decreases Stock Position in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN)

Morgan Stanley cut its stake in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) by 36.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,953 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 37,144 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.24% of Aspen Aerogels worth $701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Aspen Aerogels during the second quarter worth $332,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 27.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 71,984 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 15,606 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Aspen Aerogels during the second quarter worth $89,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 338.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,282 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 49,634 shares during the period. Finally, Telemark Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 2.3% during the third quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 2,020,502 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,124,000 after buying an additional 45,191 shares during the period. 73.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Corby C. Whitaker sold 9,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total transaction of $107,108.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Corby C. Whitaker sold 34,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total transaction of $409,960.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,228 shares of company stock valued at $1,583,782 over the last quarter. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Aspen Aerogels stock opened at $18.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $503.78 million, a PE ratio of -29.76 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.32. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. has a one year low of $4.09 and a one year high of $21.56.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $24.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.10 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 25.82% and a negative net margin of 13.39%. On average, equities analysts predict that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASPN has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aspen Aerogels has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.61.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets worldwide. The company offers Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

