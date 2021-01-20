Morgan Stanley Decreases Stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM)

Morgan Stanley cut its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) by 38.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,727 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.32% of Plymouth Industrial REIT worth $637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Plymouth Industrial REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $267,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 135.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 91,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 52,500 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 152.0% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 104,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after buying an additional 62,878 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 1,389.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 9,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 557.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 149,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after buying an additional 126,862 shares during the last quarter. 70.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Plymouth Industrial REIT alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PLYM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. TheStreet raised Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Plymouth Industrial REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

NYSE PLYM opened at $14.86 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.56. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.79 and a twelve month high of $21.50. The company has a market capitalization of $367.26 million, a PE ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.80). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative return on equity of 9.96% and a negative net margin of 13.35%. Equities analysts predict that Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.40%.

About Plymouth Industrial REIT

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

Recommended Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM).

Receive News & Ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.