Morgan Stanley Buys 18,292 Shares of Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) by 474.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,148 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,292 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.19% of Ducommun worth $728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 813,558 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,782,000 after purchasing an additional 69,831 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its position in Ducommun by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 659,078 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $21,697,000 after purchasing an additional 33,063 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Ducommun by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 558,911 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,489,000 after purchasing an additional 5,645 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Ducommun by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 205,667 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,771,000 after acquiring an additional 15,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Ducommun by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 203,795 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,709,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on Ducommun from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ducommun in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Truist raised Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.43.

Shares of NYSE DCO opened at $55.60 on Wednesday. Ducommun Incorporated has a twelve month low of $16.27 and a twelve month high of $59.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.17. The company has a market capitalization of $651.35 million, a PE ratio of 23.26 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.20. Ducommun had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 4.31%. The business had revenue of $150.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.60 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Ducommun Incorporated will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Christopher D. Wampler sold 4,000 shares of Ducommun stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total transaction of $159,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $625,380.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jerry L. Redondo sold 1,406 shares of Ducommun stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total value of $62,440.46. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 34,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,553.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,406 shares of company stock worth $332,630. 9.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ducommun Company Profile

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment offers cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

