Morgan Stanley Boosts Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Price Target to $116.00

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $113.00 to $116.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.95% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LOGI. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Logitech International from $83.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Logitech International from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. AlphaValue raised Logitech International to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $73.50 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.56.

LOGI traded up $3.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.91. 20,823 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,080,081. Logitech International has a 1-year low of $31.37 and a 1-year high of $105.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68 and a beta of 0.88.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The technology company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $1.32. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Logitech International had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 38.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Logitech International will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Didier Hirsch sold 3,506 shares of Logitech International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.97, for a total transaction of $311,928.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $850,464.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 41,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.66, for a total value of $3,527,443.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 806,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,306,905.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 137,004 shares of company stock worth $12,399,270 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LOGI. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Logitech International in the fourth quarter valued at $348,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Logitech International during the 4th quarter worth $379,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Logitech International by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 6,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Logitech International by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 22,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704 shares in the last quarter. 33.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse and trackball; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

