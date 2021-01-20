Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Coverage Initiated at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the stock.

MNST has been the subject of several other reports. Truist boosted their price target on Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group raised shares of Monster Beverage from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Monster Beverage currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $91.61.

Shares of Monster Beverage stock opened at $90.08 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.65. Monster Beverage has a 1 year low of $50.06 and a 1 year high of $95.11. The company has a market capitalization of $47.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 28.24%. Monster Beverage’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Monster Beverage will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Journey Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at about $424,000. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 125,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 54,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,079,000 after purchasing an additional 9,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its position in Monster Beverage by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 44,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,098,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. 63.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, non-carbonated energy teas, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

