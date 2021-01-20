MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) will report $0.08 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for MoneyGram International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.15. MoneyGram International reported earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 700%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that MoneyGram International will report full-year earnings of $0.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.27. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover MoneyGram International.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $323.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.40 million. MoneyGram International had a negative return on equity of 1.48% and a negative net margin of 2.23%.

A number of analysts have commented on MGI shares. Northland Securities raised MoneyGram International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of MoneyGram International in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.50.

Shares of MGI opened at $6.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $471.73 million, a P/E ratio of -17.12 and a beta of 1.95. MoneyGram International has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $8.93.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in MoneyGram International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in MoneyGram International in the third quarter valued at approximately $402,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MoneyGram International in the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in MoneyGram International in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in MoneyGram International by 328.3% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 217,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 166,869 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.01% of the company’s stock.

About MoneyGram International

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cross-border peer-to-peer payments and money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services primarily to unbanked and underbanked consumers through third-party agents, including retail chains, independent retailers, post offices, and other financial institutions; and digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, mobile solutions, digital partners, wallets, and account deposit services.

