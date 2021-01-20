Monaker Group (NASDAQ:MKGI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Monaker Group (NASDAQ:MKGI) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Monaker Group had a negative return on equity of 165.93% and a negative net margin of 4,094.42%.

NASDAQ MKGI opened at $2.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $35.17 million, a PE ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 2.50. Monaker Group has a 52 week low of $0.61 and a 52 week high of $4.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.57.

Monaker Group Company Profile

Monaker Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for the alternative lodging rental (ALR) market worldwide. The company offers ALR products and services to property owners and managers, travelers, and other travel/lodging distributors. It provides its products and services through NextTrip.com, NextTrip.biz, Maupintour.com, EXVG.com, TravelMagazine.com, and nexttripvacations.com.

