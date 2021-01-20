Monaker Group (NASDAQ:MKGI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Monaker Group (NASDAQ:MKGI) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Monaker Group had a negative return on equity of 165.93% and a negative net margin of 4,094.42%.
NASDAQ MKGI opened at $2.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $35.17 million, a PE ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 2.50. Monaker Group has a 52 week low of $0.61 and a 52 week high of $4.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.57.
Monaker Group Company Profile
