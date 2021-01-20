Moffett Nathanson Boosts Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target to $325.00

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its price objective increased by Moffett Nathanson from $285.00 to $325.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Facebook from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Facebook from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group set a $330.00 price target on Facebook and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Facebook from $322.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Facebook from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $304.49.

FB traded up $8.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $260.13. 873,028 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,472,289. The stock has a market capitalization of $740.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook has a 52-week low of $137.10 and a 52-week high of $304.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $272.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $265.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $21.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.78 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. Facebook’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Facebook will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.84, for a total value of $4,015,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.28, for a total transaction of $54,587.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,410.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,196,981 shares of company stock valued at $327,070,745. 14.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,603 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Facebook by 0.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,704,659 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,232,150,000 after acquiring an additional 21,732 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 9.1% during the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 93,424 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $24,468,000 after acquiring an additional 7,780 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Facebook by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 7,131 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Facebook by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 776,554 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $203,379,000 after acquiring an additional 11,169 shares during the period. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

