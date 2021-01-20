Mizuho Increases Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) Price Target to $49.00

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Mizuho from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price points to a potential upside of 6.87% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on MMP. Raymond James lifted their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Bank of America lowered Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Magellan Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Magellan Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.53.

Shares of MMP opened at $45.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.64. Magellan Midstream Partners has a one year low of $22.02 and a one year high of $65.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.27 and its 200-day moving average is $40.20.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $598.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.15 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 37.91% and a net margin of 35.61%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Magellan Midstream Partners news, Director Chansoo Joung acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.32 per share, for a total transaction of $706,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,422,689.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMP. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 188.9% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, distillates, aviation fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases for independent refiners and integrated oil companies, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, bio-fuel producers, and regional farm cooperatives; and provides services, including terminalling, ethanol and biodiesel unloading and loading, additive injection, custom blending, laboratory testing, and data services to shippers.

