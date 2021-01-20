Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) Short Interest Update

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,730,000 shares, a growth of 17.4% from the December 15th total of 4,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

Get Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group alerts:

Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group stock opened at $4.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 1.15. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has a 52 week low of $3.32 and a 52 week high of $5.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.20.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 4.27%. As a group, research analysts expect that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 9.9% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 28,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 22.6% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 19,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,664 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. grew its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 56,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 4,671 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 54,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 5,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 26,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 5,881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan, the United States, and Asia/Oceania. The company's Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group segment offers commercial banking, trust banking, and securities products and services to retail, and small and medium-sized enterprise customers.

Recommended Story: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.