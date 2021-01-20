Mission Wealth Management LP Sells 3,743 Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Mission Wealth Management LP decreased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 37,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,743 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $1,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHH. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 132.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000.

Shares of SCHH opened at $37.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.58. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $26.31 and a 52-week high of $48.62.

