Mission Wealth Management LP Reduces Stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Mission Wealth Management LP lowered its position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boothe Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 20,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,701,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,542,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $328,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director More Avery sold 2,841 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.72, for a total value of $837,299.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 119,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,245,859.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ronen Faier sold 279 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.02, for a total value of $92,354.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,298,146.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,384 shares of company stock valued at $1,715,530. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SEDG stock opened at $295.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The company has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.27, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $310.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.58. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.02 and a 1-year high of $377.00.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.28. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 11.55%. The business had revenue of $338.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SEDG. UBS Group downgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $258.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley decreased their price target on SolarEdge Technologies to $364.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.11.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, smart energy management solutions, and a cloud-based monitoring platform.

