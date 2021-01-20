Mission Wealth Management LP Purchases 339 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,690 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 339 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,885,795 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,671,391,000 after purchasing an additional 816,580 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,030,000. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 61,869 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $12,180,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 18,113 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,565,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Thomasville National Bank grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 2,467 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UNP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.54.

NYSE UNP opened at $215.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $145.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $105.08 and a 12 month high of $221.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $207.44 and its 200 day moving average is $195.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.30%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

