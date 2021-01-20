Mission Wealth Management LP Has $766,000 Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,535 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $766,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 22,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 76.4% during the third quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after buying an additional 13,135 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 9,154.5% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 176,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,178,000 after buying an additional 174,943 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the third quarter valued at about $194,874,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.0% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 145,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,468,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. 75.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.97, for a total transaction of $39,053,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,807,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,606,855,525.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock opened at $198.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $117.06 and a 1-year high of $199.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $167.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.27.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. Eli Lilly and’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is 49.01%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Truist upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $182.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Mizuho raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $164.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $147.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.00.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

