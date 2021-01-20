Mission Wealth Management LP Has $1.10 Million Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Detalus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Unison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 22,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 385,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,430,000 after purchasing an additional 95,000 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 14,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,072 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $637,141,000 after purchasing an additional 14,065 shares during the period. 76.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GILD has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $86.00 price objective (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.40.

Shares of GILD stock opened at $67.07 on Wednesday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.56 and a 1 year high of $85.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.21 and its 200-day moving average is $64.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.15, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 44.30%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

