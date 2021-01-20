Mission Wealth Management LP Buys 652 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 26.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,076 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 652 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 5.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 952 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 36.6% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 183 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 29.1% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 231 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Summit X LLC bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,391 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $260.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $315.00 to $346.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.22.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 15,000 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.72, for a total transaction of $3,760,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,627,017.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.55, for a total transaction of $126,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,592 shares in the company, valued at $6,742,401.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 79,915 shares of company stock worth $22,318,820 over the last ninety days. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $323.10 on Wednesday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12-month low of $78.70 and a 12-month high of $336.32. The company has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $299.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $244.03.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $623.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.22 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 26.81%. Deckers Outdoor’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

Featured Article: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK).

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.