Mission Wealth Management LP Buys 299 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,405 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its position in Adobe by 216.7% in the third quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 57 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Adobe in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Adobe in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the third quarter valued at $53,000. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $456.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $485.96 and a 200-day moving average of $474.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $218.99 billion, a PE ratio of 42.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $255.13 and a 52-week high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.15. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software company to purchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.90, for a total transaction of $1,923,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,822,319.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.07, for a total transaction of $277,842.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,467 shares in the company, valued at $7,162,303.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,748 shares of company stock worth $4,123,662. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ADBE. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $605.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $521.27.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

