Mission Wealth Management LP Boosts Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 22.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,334 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADSK. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new position in Autodesk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Pinnacle Bank increased its position in Autodesk by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 136 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in Autodesk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Autodesk by 190.4% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 212 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

ADSK stock opened at $310.97 on Wednesday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.38 and a 1 year high of $321.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $298.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $256.38. The firm has a market cap of $68.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.96, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.08. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 1,423.72% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $952.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

ADSK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $282.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Autodesk from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Autodesk from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Autodesk from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Autodesk from $235.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.09.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

Read More: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.