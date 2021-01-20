Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Mission Produce stock opened at $16.18 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.95. Mission Produce has a 52-week low of $11.75 and a 52-week high of $16.54.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Mission Produce in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Mission Produce in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Mission Produce in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Mission Produce in a report on Monday, October 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Mission Produce in a report on Monday, October 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

Mission Produce, Inc sources, produces, packs, distributes, and markets avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

