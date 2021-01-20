Mirrored Tesla Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.34 Million (mTSLA)

Mirrored Tesla (CURRENCY:mTSLA) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 20th. Mirrored Tesla has a total market cap of $5.34 million and $287,299.00 worth of Mirrored Tesla was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored Tesla token can now be purchased for $858.12 or 0.02481316 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Mirrored Tesla has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002889 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00044173 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000835 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.93 or 0.00118344 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.50 or 0.00070855 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.27 or 0.00258140 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.28 or 0.00064417 BTC.

About Mirrored Tesla

Mirrored Tesla’s total supply is 6,221 tokens. The official message board for Mirrored Tesla is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored Tesla is mirror.finance

Mirrored Tesla Token Trading

Mirrored Tesla can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Tesla directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Tesla should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored Tesla using one of the exchanges listed above.

