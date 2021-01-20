Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (mQQQ) Hits Market Capitalization of $4.02 Million

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (CURRENCY:mQQQ) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. During the last seven days, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a market capitalization of $4.02 million and $197,541.00 worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust token can currently be purchased for approximately $321.99 or 0.00937508 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002911 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.48 or 0.00045085 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000841 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.94 or 0.00122111 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $25.00 or 0.00072798 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.28 or 0.00259945 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000746 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.33 or 0.00065012 BTC.

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Token Profile

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 12,472 tokens. The official website for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Token Trading

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

