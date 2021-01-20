Mirador Capital Partners LP Trims Stake in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Mirador Capital Partners LP decreased its position in shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,542 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $1,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 482.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Get TriNet Group alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on TNET shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on TriNet Group from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TriNet Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.25.

TNET stock opened at $81.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 1.56. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.79 and a 12-month high of $85.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.38.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $216.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.43 million. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 53.04% and a net margin of 7.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.72, for a total transaction of $29,763.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,039.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Martin Babinec sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $2,178,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,773 shares in the company, valued at $483,604.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 164,655 shares of company stock worth $12,668,456 over the last three months. Insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other HR related services.

Featured Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET).

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.