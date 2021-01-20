Mirador Capital Partners LP Reduces Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Mirador Capital Partners LP trimmed its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,997 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 599 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Workday by 85,266.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 12,805 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after buying an additional 12,790 shares during the last quarter. Natixis grew its position in shares of Workday by 721.5% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 29,756 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,401,000 after buying an additional 26,134 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Workday by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 184,171 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,600,000 after buying an additional 14,925 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Workday by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,581 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Workday by 153.2% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 238 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 67.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Workday alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $221.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.75 and a 52 week high of $259.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $231.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.20 and a beta of 1.59.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.19. Workday had a negative net margin of 10.77% and a negative return on equity of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on WDAY. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Workday in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Workday from $251.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group raised shares of Workday from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Workday from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Workday presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.86.

In other Workday news, Director David A. Duffield sold 220,952 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.33, for a total transaction of $50,008,066.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Harry Sauer sold 1,329 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $285,735.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 527,139 shares of company stock valued at $119,351,925 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

Read More: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.