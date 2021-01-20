Mirador Capital Partners LP Reduces Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Mirador Capital Partners LP trimmed its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,997 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 599 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Workday by 85,266.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 12,805 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after buying an additional 12,790 shares during the last quarter. Natixis grew its position in Workday by 721.5% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 29,756 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,401,000 after purchasing an additional 26,134 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Workday by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 184,171 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,600,000 after purchasing an additional 14,925 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in Workday by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,581 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Workday by 153.2% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 238 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 67.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Workday alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on WDAY shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Workday from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Workday from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Workday from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Workday from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.86.

In other news, EVP Richard Harry Sauer sold 1,329 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $285,735.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 218,763 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.59, for a total transaction of $50,007,034.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 527,139 shares of company stock valued at $119,351,925. 26.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of WDAY opened at $221.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $53.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.20 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $231.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.22. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.75 and a 12-month high of $259.01.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 10.77% and a negative return on equity of 10.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

Featured Article: What is the balance sheet?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.