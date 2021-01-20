Mirador Capital Partners LP Purchases 17,235 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 78.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,203 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,235 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 20,698 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.7% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 89,219 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 9.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 715,172 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $26,089,000 after purchasing an additional 64,371 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.4% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 207,588 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $7,331,000 after purchasing an additional 6,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 30.5% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 190,078 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $6,934,000 after purchasing an additional 44,471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total transaction of $67,820.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 269,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,135,523.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.44, for a total value of $10,888,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,044,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,869,493.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,329,000 shares of company stock worth $2,049,152,260. 8.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $56.30 on Wednesday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.71 and a 1 year high of $60.03. The company has a market cap of $99.30 billion, a PE ratio of -14.15 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.20 and its 200 day moving average is $40.53.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.02). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.12% and a negative return on equity of 43.27%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.68) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UBER. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 target price (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $40.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.09.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

