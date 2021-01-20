Mirador Capital Partners LP Invests $2.13 Million in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Mirador Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 51,175 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,131,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,268,246 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,144,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,761 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,790,708 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,710,027,000 after acquiring an additional 327,178 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. acquired a new position in General Motors during the third quarter valued at approximately $539,368,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in General Motors by 71.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,089,454 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $407,063,000 after buying an additional 6,703,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in General Motors by 3.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 14,041,399 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $415,485,000 after buying an additional 432,867 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

GM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Nomura Instinet raised shares of General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research report on Monday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.53.

In other news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 91,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total transaction of $4,274,580.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 106,024 shares in the company, valued at $4,978,887.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total transaction of $20,345,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,808,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,580,907.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,921,153 shares of company stock valued at $83,003,746 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

GM stock opened at $54.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.97. General Motors has a 1-year low of $14.32 and a 1-year high of $55.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.72. The firm has a market cap of $78.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $1.36. The firm had revenue of $35.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.35 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that General Motors will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

