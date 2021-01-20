Mirador Capital Partners LP Has $8.02 Million Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 71.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,454 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,322 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group accounts for approximately 2.2% of Mirador Capital Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $8,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BABA. FMR LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 22.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,139,029 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,285,287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,388,891 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 44.3% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,010,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,473,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,738 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 7.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,418,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,002,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,788 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 10.0% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 7,636,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,244,930,000 after purchasing an additional 696,828 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 15.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,827,680 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,419,240,000 after purchasing an additional 636,989 shares during the period. 40.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BABA shares. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $338.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. China Renaissance Securities upped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.00.

NYSE:BABA opened at $251.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $680.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.10, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $169.95 and a 1 year high of $319.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $267.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $17.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $16.28. The company had revenue of $155.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $13.10 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

